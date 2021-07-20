Red Sox-Jays Rained Out Tuesday While Sale Throws 3.2 Hitless Innings in Rehab in Portland [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox -Toronto Blue Jays scheduled game on Tuesday, July 20th, in Buffalo was rained out and will be made up on Saturday, August 7th in Toronto, with a split 7-inning doubleheader with games at 3:07 p.m. and 7:07 p.m.

The Red Sox and Jays have 1 more games scheduled in Buffalo, on Wednesday, July 21st at 7:07 p.m. That will be the last time the Blue Jays play in Buffalo as they go on the road July 23-30 before opening a homestand in Toronto on Saturday. July 30th against the Kansas City Royals. It will be the Blue Jays 1st game in Toronto since 2019.

Meanwhile in Portland, Chris Sale breezed through his 2nd rehab start, this time for the Portland Sea Dogs against Harrisburg. In front of a sold out stadium, Sale went 3,2 innings. He had 7 strikeouts, walked 1 batter and didn't allow a hit. He threw 49 pitches, 34 strikes and 15 balls.