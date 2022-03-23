Red Sox Make It Official Sign Trevor Story to 6 Year Contract

The Boston Red Sox made it official Wednesday, March 23rd, announcing the signing of free agent infielder Trevor Story to a 6-year contract with a club option for a 7th year.

To make room for him on the 40 man roster, the Red Sox designated outfielder Jeisson Rosario for assignment.

Story, 29, was named a National League All-Star in 2018 and 2019, winning the Silver Slugger Award at shortstop in each season. He finished in the top 12 in NL Most Valuable Player voting in three consecutive years from 2018-20, including a career-best eighth in 2018. In 745 games for the Colorado Rockies (2016-21), the right-handed hitter has batted .272 (768-for-2,822) with 158 home runs, 450 RBI, 100 stolen bases, and an .863 OPS. Among active major leaguers with at least 500 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, he ranks first in slugging percentage (.621) and third in OPS (1.002) while batting .308 (242-for-786).

In 142 games for the Rockies last season, Story batted .251 (132-for-526) with an .801 OPS, 24 home runs, 75 RBI, and 20 stolen bases. The Texas native has hit at least 20 home runs in each of his five 162-game seasons and stolen at least 20 bases three times. He is one of only two players to hit at least 20 home runs and steal at least 20 bases in each of the last three 162-game seasons (2018-19, '21), joining Cleveland's José Ramírez. In 2018, he became the first shortstop in major league history to record at least 40 doubles, 30 home runs, and 25 stolen bases in a season. Story joins Alex Rodriguez as the only shortstops ever to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 20 bases in multiple seasons.

The Red Sox expect Story to move to 2nd, which would give them an infield of Rafael Devers at 3rd, Xander Bogaerts at Short, Trevor Story at 2nd and Bobby Dalbec/Travis Shaw at 1st.

The Red Sox open the 2022 season in New York against the Yankees. Hear select Spring Training games and all the regular season games on 92.9 The Ticket.