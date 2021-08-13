Red Sox Make Roster Moves Another Big One Set for Saturday

The Boston Red Sox made a series of roster moves before their game Friday night with the Baltimore Orioles.

Reinstated outfielder Kyle Schwarber from the 10-Day Injured List. He will wear number 18.

Reinstated outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Paternity Leave List.

Designated infielder/outfielder Marwin Gonzalez for assignment.

Optioned right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck to Triple-A Worcester following yesterday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

They will also need to make a roster move Saturday, to activate Chris Sale from the 60-Day Injured List. Sale is scheduled to start Saturday afternoon against the Orioles.

Schwarber will make his Red Sox debut, and bat 6th and be the Designated Hitter.

Houck will come back up and pitch on Tuesday, August 17th against the New York Yankees.

