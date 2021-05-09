Red Sox Place Infielder Christian Arroyo on Injured List Recall Jonathan Arauz

Prior to Sunday's game with the Baltimore Orioles, the Boston Red Sox placed infielder Christian Arroyo on the injured list, retroactive to Friday May 7th.

Arroyo, who has a left hand contusion was replaced on the roster by Jonathan Arauz, who was recalled from Triple A Worcester.

Arroyo has hit .275 (19-for-69) with a .710 OPS in 23 games for the Red Sox this season, making each of his 18 starts at second base. Claimed off waivers from Cleveland on August 13, 2020, the right-handed hitter has appeared in 108 major league games with the San Francisco Giants (2017), Tampa Bay Rays (2018-19), Cleveland (2020), and Boston (2020-21).

Arauz made his major league debut with the Red Sox in 2020 after being selected by the club in the 2019 Rule 5 Draft. In five games with Worcester this season, the switch-hitter is 3-for-15 (.200) with one walk. A native of Panama, he appeared in 25 games with Boston in 2020 and hit .250 (18-for-72) with one home run, making 13 starts at second base, two at third base, and two at shortstop

Boston, who had been healthy this season, placed Kike Hernandez on the 10-day injured list due to a right hamstring strain Friday afternoon. To replace him on the roster, the Red Sox recalled Michael Chavis from Worcester.

The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon in the 3rd game of the 4 game series. Hear the game on 929 The Ticket