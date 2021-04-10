Red Sox Place JD Martinez on COVID-19 Related Injured List Recall Chavis

Opposing pitchers haven't been able to get J.D. Martinez out, but COVID-19 has, as the Boston Red Sox placed JD Martinez on the COVID-19 related injured list, recalling Michael Chavis on Saturday, April 10th.

Through 7 games this season, Martinez, has hit .433 (13-for-30) with 7 doubles, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI. Entering play today, the right-handed batter led all major league players in extra-base hits (9) and ranked among American League leaders in slugging percentage (3rd; .867), OPS (4th; 1.335), and batting average (5th). He has at least 1 extra-base hit in all of his team’s first seven games of the year, making him one of 5 players in MLB history to do so.

In 25 Grapefruit League games this spring Michael Chavis hit .250 (15-for-60) with 3 doubles, 6 home runs, 11 RBI, and a .892 OPS. In 25 Grapefruit League games this spring he hit .250 (15-for-60) with three doubles, six home runs, 11 RBI, and a .892 OPS

The Boston Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles Saturday night, April 10th at 7:05 p.m. and will play Baltimore Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA