Red Sox Rained Out Tuesday Will Play Doubleheader Wednesday

Severe weather forecast for Boston caused a postponement of last night's Red Sox- Blue Jays baseball game. The Red Sox announced that they would play a split doubleheader on Wednesday, July 28th.

Pregames will begin at 1:10 p.m. and then at 6:10 p.m. with 1st pitches scheduled for 2:10 p.m. and 7:10 p.m. In keeping with the new rules, both games will be 7-innings.

Last night the New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3, so the Red Sox' lead over the Tampa Bay Rays is 2.0 games. The Rays and Yankees will play again tonight.

The Red Sox are expected to start Garrett Richards in Game 1 and Tanner Houck in Game 2.

Hear the games on AM 1370 WDEA.