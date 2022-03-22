Red Sox to Honor Red Sox Hall of Famer Jerry Remy All Season Long

The Red Sox today announced plans to honor and celebrate the life and career of Red Sox Hall of Famer Jerry Remy with a season-long commemorative patch and in pregame ceremonies preceding the April 20 game at Fenway Park against the Toronto Blue Jays. Remy, who logged more than 40 years of service to the organization as a player, coach, and broadcaster, passed away on October 30 at the age of 68 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer.

Jerry Remy Patch Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox loading...

Red Sox players will wear a black commemorative patch featuring Remy's name in red with his jersey number 2 displayed in white beneath it to memorialize the honorary President of Red Sox Nation.

The patch will be worn throughout the season, with the exception of the Fenway Park home opener on April 15 when a "42" patch celebrating Jackie Robinson will be worn by all 30 clubs. The Red Sox last wore a commemorative patch in 2012 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Fenway Park and in 2002 after the passing of Hall of Fame legend Ted Williams.

You can hear select Red Sox Spring Training and all the Regular Season games on 929 The Ticket. The Red Sox open the Regular Season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees.

Get our free mobile app