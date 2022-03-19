Red Sox Win 3rd Straight Beat Twins 1-0 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox won their 3rd straight Spring Training game on Saturday, March 19th, beating the Minnesota Twins 1-0.

Nick Pivetta got the start for Boston and went 3 strong innings, in his 1st Spring Training appearance. He didn't allow a hit, and struck out 5 without walking a batter.

Phillips Valdez pitched the 5th inning, striking out 2 while allowing a hit

The lone run of the game came off of the bat of Ryan Fitzgerald who hit a rocket to right field

The Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday afternoon. Tanner Houck is scheduled to start for Boston.

92.9 The Ticket will broadcast the Spring Training game on Monday, March 21st when the Atlanta Braves play the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 1 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m.

The Red Sox open the regular season on Thursday, April 7th in New York against the New York Yankees.