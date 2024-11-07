Regional Field Hockey Champions Crowned – State Finals to be Played Saturday
The Maine High School Regional Field Hockey Champions were crowned on Wednesday, November 6th with the State Finals to be played on Saturday, November 9th.
Class A
North
- #2 Brewer defeated #1 Skowhegan 3-0
South
- #1 Cheverus defeated #2 Biddeford 3-2
Class B
North
- #1 Belfast defeated #3 Leavitt 2-0
South
- #2 Yarmouth defeated #1 Freeport 1-0
Class C
North
- #1 Dexter defeated #2 Foxcroft Academy 2-1
South
- #1 Winthrop defeated #2 Hall-Dale 3-0
The State Championships will be held at Edward Little High School in Auburn. Best of luck to all
- Class A - #2 Brewer vs. #1 Cheverus
- Class B - #1 Belfast vs. #2 Yarmouth
- Class C - #1 Dexter vs. #1 Winthrop
