Rene Cloukey Selected for Maine Association of Broadcasting’s Hall of Fame

There's only 1 name that is synonymous with Aroostook County Sports and that is Rene Cloukey. Rene was recently selected to the Maine Association of Broadcasting's Hall of Fame.

The “Suzanne Goucher Broadcast Achievement Award” Winner (which carries automatic induction into the MAB Hall of Fame) is Rene Cloukey of WAGM-TV in Presque Isle. Rene has been a broadcaster for 48 years—and celebrated his 40th Anniversary with WAGM-TV this year.

Rene has been the voice of Aroostook County sports, be it basketball, baseball, softball, football, soccer or hockey. Rene is a member of the National Sportscaster and Sports Writers Association.

A five-time winner of Maine Sportscaster of the Year, he was inducted into the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Fame and has been honored with the Heroes Award for his work with the Special Olympics.

Cloukey has been very involved in his community, hosting the Rene Cloukey Challenge, a golf tournament to benefit the Special Olympics for the past 35 years. The 35fh Annual Cloukey Challenge just concluded with just under $19.000 being raised for Special Olympics.

You can always tell when Rene is in a gym by his trademark bright pastel color shirts! And you can tell how appreciated he is by viewers in Aroostook County when they stop by courtside during the High School Basketball Tournament to chat with him! I have had the pleasure of sitting next to Rene the last 4-5 years at the High School Basketball Tournament in Bangor and he is a true professional and gentleman!

Congratulation Rene on your well-deserved award!