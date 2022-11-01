Robert Kraft and New England Patriots Silently Slam Kanye West

Kanye. Ye. Kanye West. Yeezy. Whatever he calls himself now, he's been officially called out.

It was a silent call out, sure, but still a call out. Without actually naming him, though.

Let's just start at the beginning real quick.

Kanye West Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye about a year ago, has been under fire all month for comments he's made about people that identify as part of the Jewish culture.

According to the New York Times, just days after Ye wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt during Paris Fashion Week, made comments about Diddy and how he's "controlled by Jewish people."

Two days after that, he unleashed about the Jewish culture on his Twitter (before it was suspended, and has been reinstated with the finalization of Elon Musk's ownership deal), including what came off as a very serious threat.

"[I'm gonna] go death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE."

Companies Dropping Ye

As a result, Ye has lost a lot of business partnerships he developed throughout the years, including one that made him a legit billionaire -- Adidas. Ironically, it came just days after Ye said,

"I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me."

Since then, the running gag on social media and through memes is that everyone separating from Kanye West.

Robert Kraft Foundation Ad During Pats Game

That brings us to yesterday, when after basically a month of the Ye hate speech about and against the Jewish culture, Robert Kraft, who is a member of the Jewish community, sponsored an ad through his Robert Kraft Family Foundation that ran during the New England Patriots/New York Jets game yesterday afternoon.

It called for viewers to #StandUpToJewishHate.

