Alperen Sengun had 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds to lead the Houston Rockets to a 109-93 win over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The Rockets improved to 7-1, moving into first place in the Western Conference after the previously undefeated Memphis Grizzlies (6-1) lost to New Orleans in overtime. The Celtics lost for the first time since their season opener at Detroit, ending a five-game streak.

Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson each scored 14 points for Houston. Tari Eason added 13, and Kevin Durant scored 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 19 points on 5-of-16 shooting, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range. Neemias Queta had 16 points, and reserve Luka Garza made four 3s and scored 14 points.

Boston was frequently flustered by former Celtic Marcus Smart, who had eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Rockets never trailed and outscored the Celtics 18-2 on the fast break and 50-34 in the paint. The game was tied at 29 at the end of the first quarter, and Houston led 57-50 at halftime.

Paul George (rest) was sidelined for Boston after scoring 17 points in 33 minutes of the Celtics’ 108-97 win at Orlando on Sunday. Clint Capela (right ankle sprain) sat for Houston.

The Rockets are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season.

Up next

Celtics: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

Rockets: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.