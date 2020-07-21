Tennis enthusiasts, do we have news for you: Tennis superstar, Roger Federer—who has won 20 Grand Slam singles tennis titles to date—has launched a vegan tennis sneaker that is making our inner sneakerhead swoon.

As we first saw on Plant Based News, the Swiss athlete has partnered with the Zürich-based apparel company On to create The Roger Centre Court 0-Series, made with perforated vegan leather upper for a sleek, tennis-inspired sneaker guaranteed to make an impression. In addition to saving cow’s lives, vegan leather has approximately 30% of the footprint of animal leather, according to a company statement. The sneaker is available for both men and women and retails for $249.99.

Designed in partnership with Federer, the white sneaker also features a variety of technological features such as the CloudTec sole and Speedboard for agile movement, along with sock-like interior construction for maximizing comfort. Developed for daily wear, the soft cushioning will keep your feet cradled in comfort wherever you go.

“The minimalist design and easy comfort of On’s shoes had me hooked years ago. I wanted to infuse the tennis sneaker with the same lightness, comfort and agility for every day,” Federer said in the same media statement. “I love working with the On team, using my knowledge of performance footwear and personal interest in fashion to contribute to product development. I’m proud to be a part of the creation of THE ROGER, which is the most comfortable tennis-inspired sneaker you will ever wear,” he continued.

The first raffle for THE ROGER closed earlier this week, but if you sign up with your email on On’s website here and you can be among the first to know when the next batch of sneakers are released.