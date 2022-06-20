Rosters Announced for Softball Junior Only Game and Freshman/Sophomore Only Game
Rosters were announced for the 2022 Softball Junior Only Game and the 2022 Softball Freshman/Sophomore Only Game.
The Junior Only Game will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Joseph's College at 6:30 p.m. while the Freshman/Sophomore Only Game will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd at 3 p.m.
Here is the full American Team roster for the Junior Only Game
Taylor Coombs - Bangor
Emmie Streams - Bangor
Haylee Withee - Belfast
Abby Prokey - Buckfield
Jaida Chase - Machias
Maggie Allen - Machias
Arabel Linkletter - Madison
Brooklyn Fediricko - Monmouth Academy
Camdyn Johnson - Morse
Addy Boyce - MDI
Summer St. Louis - Old Orchard Beach
Angela Pizzela - Scarborough
Ana Lang - Searsport
Izzy Minor - Thornton Academy
Jess Dow - Thornton Academy
Raylee Gilbert - Waterville
Savannah Cormier - Waterville
Ella Wilcox - Windham
Emma Michaud - Winslow
Maddy Raymond - York
Coaches
Dave Kaplan - Monmouth Academy
Kate Whitney - Machias
Tony Minor - Thornton Academy
Here is the full National Team roster for the Junior Only Game
Charlotte Donovan - Biddeford
Baylor Wilkerson - Biddeford
Laura Perreault - Biddeford
Ellie Sullivan - Brunswick
Sophie Morin - Brunswick
Ella Hosford - Bucksport
Allie Pickering - Bucksport
Brooke Gero - Gardiner
Rita Benoit - Hall-Dale
Lyndsey Reed - Hermon
Melissa Mayo - Lake Rgion
Sage Reed - Lawrence
Hailey Paquet - Madison
Ella Barden - Massabesic
Morgan Wills - Messalonskee
Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills
Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley
Sadie Armstrong - Portland
Sierra Carey - Skowhegan
Grace Wallace - Westbrook
Coaches
Jason McLeod - Portland
Mike Fecteau - Biddeford
Ginger Shaw - Gardiner
Kevin Tutt - Massabesic
Here is the Freshman/Sophomore (Class of 2024 and 2025) American Team Roster comprised of mostly Northern Maine players
Sophia Chung (2024) - Cape Elizabeth
Bri Madore (2024) - Cony
Alexis Kelsea (2025) - Edward Little
Sophie Lynch (2025) - Ellsworth
Lainey Cooley (2024) - Gardiner
Amber Bretton (2024) - Gorham
Sophia DiPhillipp (2024) - Gorham
Maise Lerette (2024) - Gray New Gloucester
Ashlynn Donahue (2024) - Hall-Dale
Zoe Soule (2024) - Hall-Dale
Megan Delahanty (2024) - Hampden Academy
Arianna Cross (2024) - John Bapst
Regan Cowan - Madison
Ella Donovan (2024) - Massabesic
Candice Diagle (2025) - Massabesic
Maddison Boynton (2024) - Medomak Valley
Mia Koots (2024) - Nokomis
Sage Evans (2024) - Old Town
Maddie Morris (2024) - Skowhegan
Lilian Noyes (2024) - Skowhegan