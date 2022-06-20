Rosters Announced for Softball Junior Only Game and Freshman/Sophomore Only Game

Rosters were announced for the 2022 Softball Junior Only Game and the 2022 Softball Freshman/Sophomore Only Game.

The Junior Only Game will take place on Wednesday, June 22 at St. Joseph's College at 6:30 p.m. while the Freshman/Sophomore Only Game will take place on Wednesday, June 22nd at 3 p.m.

Here is the full American Team roster for the Junior Only Game

Taylor Coombs - Bangor

Emmie Streams - Bangor

Haylee Withee - Belfast

Abby Prokey - Buckfield

Jaida Chase - Machias

Maggie Allen - Machias

Arabel Linkletter - Madison

Brooklyn Fediricko - Monmouth Academy

Camdyn Johnson - Morse

Addy Boyce - MDI

Summer St. Louis - Old Orchard Beach

Angela Pizzela - Scarborough

Ana Lang - Searsport

Izzy Minor - Thornton Academy

Jess Dow - Thornton Academy

Raylee Gilbert - Waterville

Savannah Cormier - Waterville

Ella Wilcox - Windham

Emma Michaud - Winslow

Maddy Raymond - York

Coaches

Dave Kaplan - Monmouth Academy

Kate Whitney - Machias

Tony Minor - Thornton Academy

Here is the full National Team roster for the Junior Only Game

Charlotte Donovan - Biddeford

Baylor Wilkerson - Biddeford

Laura Perreault - Biddeford

Ellie Sullivan - Brunswick

Sophie Morin - Brunswick

Ella Hosford - Bucksport

Allie Pickering - Bucksport

Brooke Gero - Gardiner

Rita Benoit - Hall-Dale

Lyndsey Reed - Hermon

Melissa Mayo - Lake Rgion

Sage Reed - Lawrence

Hailey Paquet - Madison

Ella Barden - Massabesic

Morgan Wills - Messalonskee

Kaydence Morse - Oxford Hills

Emma Potter - Penobscot Valley

Sadie Armstrong - Portland

Sierra Carey - Skowhegan

Grace Wallace - Westbrook

Coaches

Jason McLeod - Portland

Mike Fecteau - Biddeford

Ginger Shaw - Gardiner

Kevin Tutt - Massabesic

Here is the Freshman/Sophomore (Class of 2024 and 2025) American Team Roster comprised of mostly Northern Maine players

Sophia Chung (2024) - Cape Elizabeth

Bri Madore (2024) - Cony

Alexis Kelsea (2025) - Edward Little

Sophie Lynch (2025) - Ellsworth

Lainey Cooley (2024) - Gardiner

Amber Bretton (2024) - Gorham

Sophia DiPhillipp (2024) - Gorham

Maise Lerette (2024) - Gray New Gloucester

Ashlynn Donahue (2024) - Hall-Dale

Zoe Soule (2024) - Hall-Dale

Megan Delahanty (2024) - Hampden Academy

Arianna Cross (2024) - John Bapst

Regan Cowan - Madison

Ella Donovan (2024) - Massabesic

Candice Diagle (2025) - Massabesic

Maddison Boynton (2024) - Medomak Valley

Mia Koots (2024) - Nokomis

Sage Evans (2024) - Old Town

Maddie Morris (2024) - Skowhegan

Lilian Noyes (2024) - Skowhegan