The results from the third round of voting to find out who you pick as the best player in Maine high school basketball history are in.

Who did you move from the Round of 32 on to the Round of 16?

Here are the results, in order of most votes received, the second line listed is their round of 16 match-up, and you can vote in the next round HERE

With more than 80% of the votes :

Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence) – Jock McKernan (Bangor) = 89% to 11%

• Blodgett vs. Dick Scott (Ellsworth)

Matt Rossignol (Van Buren) – Bracey Barker (MDI) = 81.7% to 18.3%

• Rossignol vs. Amy Vachon (Cony)

With more than 70% of the votes :

Nick Mayo (Messalonskee) – Julie Veilleux (Cony) = 74.1% to 25.9%

• Mayo vs. Liz Coffin (Ashland)

Parise Rossignol (Van Buren) – John Wassenbergh (SoPo) = 70.1% to 29.9%

• Rossignol vs Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton)

With more than 60% of the votes :

Julie Bradstreet (CAHS) – Mike Bouchard (Katahdin) = 66.3% to 33.7%

• Bradstreet vs. Lisa Blais (Westbrook)

Ray Alley (Vinalhaven) vs. Heather Ernest (Mount Blue) = 64.8% to 35.2%

• Alley vs. Ralph Mims (Brunswick)

Liz Coffin (Ashland) – Andy Nickerson (Brewer) = 63.9% to 36.1%

• Coffin vs. Nick Mayo (Messalonskee)

Amy Vachon (Cony) – Dick Whittmore (Waterville) = 63.5% to 36.5%

• Vachon vs Matt Rossignol (Van Buren)

Skip Chappelle (Old Town) – TJ Caoutette (Winthrop) = 61.4% to 38.6%

• Chappelle vs. Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills)

Nik Caner-Medley (Deering) – Emily Ellis (Mt. View) = 61% to 39%

• Caner-Medley vs. Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley)

With more than 55% of the votes :

Andy Bedard (Mountain Valley) – Rachel Bouchard (Hall-Dale) = 59.6% to 40.4%

• Bedard vs. Nik Caner-Medley (Deering)

Ralph Mims (Brunswick) – Garet Beal (Jonesport-Beals) = 56.9% to 43.1%

• Mims vs. Ray Alley (Vinalhaven)

Kolleen Bouchard (Houlton) – Ashley Underwood (Cony) = 56.6% to 43.4%

• Bouchard vs. Parise Rossignol (Van Buren)

With more than 50% of the votes :

Tyler McFarland (Camden Hills) – Danny Coombs (Brewer) = 54.2% to 45.8%

• McFarland vs. Skip Chappelle (Old Town)

Lisa Blais (Westbrook) – Bobby Campbell (Calais) = 50.9% to 49.1%

• Blais vs. Julie Bradstreet (Central Aroostook)

Dick Scott (Ellsworth) – Steve Pound (Stearns) = 50.3% to 49.7%

• Scott vs. Cindy Blodgett (Lawrence)