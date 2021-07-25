Sale Strikeouts 9 in Rehab Start in Portland [VIDEO]

Chris Sale struck out 9 in 3.2 innings for the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday afternoon, in his 3rd rehab start.

The Sea Dogs won the game 6-5 in 10 innings, for their 3rd consecutive walk-off win. The Sea Dogs are 17-1 in their last 18 games.

Sale will make his next start on Saturday, July 31st for the Worcester Woo Sox when they play Buffalo at 4:05 p.m. Fans wanting to purchase tickets can do so HERE

It remains to be seen if Sale will make 1 or 2 starts for the Woo Sox before rejoining the Red Sox for the stretch run in August. The Red Sox have a 6-game homestand with 3 games against the Tampa Bay Rays and 3 games against the Baltimore Orioles beginning on August 10th.