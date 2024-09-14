TICKET TV: Salem (MA) Witches Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football

TICKET TV: Salem (MA) Witches Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football

Ticket/Getty Images

The Salem Witches visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The game will begin below at 1 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.

Sept 10, 6 p.m. Boys' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 11, 6 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 12, 7 p.m. Football – Hampden at John Bapst
Sept 13, 7 p.m. Football – MDI at Orono
Sept 14, 1 p.m., Football – Salem, MA at Brewer
*subject to change

 

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

 

Filed Under: Brewer Witches
Categories: Exclusive Videos, High School Football, High School Sports, Ticket TV, Videos

More From 92.9 The Ticket