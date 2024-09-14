TICKET TV: Salem (MA) Witches Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Salem Witches visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.
The game will begin below at 1 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Sept 10, 6 p.m. Boys' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 11, 6 p.m. Girls' Soccer – Ellsworth at Hermon
Sept 12, 7 p.m. Football – Hampden at John Bapst
Sept 13, 7 p.m. Football – MDI at Orono
Sept 14, 1 p.m., Football – Salem, MA at Brewer
*subject to change
