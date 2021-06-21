Saturday’s Gold Glove Games – Championship Saturday RESULTS

The final games of the 2020-21 High School Season were played on Saturday with Championship Saturday on June 19th. Congratulations on a great season. Here are the results.

Baseball

Class A - #6 South Portland defeated #5 Bangor 3-2 South Portland got a measure of revenge against Bangor, for their 2015 loss to Bangor 5-4 in the State Championship game. On Saturday they won on a walk-off bases loaded walk. It was South Portland's 1st Class A Baseball State Championship in 59 years, having last won in 1952.



Class B - #1 Old Town defeated #9 Freeport 7-3 Old Town won their 1st State Baseball Title since 2016, while Freeport still hasn't won a Championship game, having lost to Ellsworth 2-0 in 2019. Old Town jumped out to a 7-0 lead and withstood Freeport's late rally.



Class C - #1 Orono defeated #2 Monmouth Academy 5-0 It was Orono's first Class C Title since 2017. They beat Lisbon in 2017 and lost to them in 2019 in the State game. It was Monmouth's 1st time playing in the State Class C Title Game. They were Class D Champions in 1991, 1992 and 2001

Class D - #3 Searsport defeated #6 Machias 8-4 The win was Searsports 5th in the last 6 State D State Championship games. It was Machias' first ever State Title game



Softball

Class A - #2 Skowhegan defeated #2 Biddeford 7-4 It was Skowhegan's 2nd title in the last 8 years. They've played in 8 title games winning last in 2014. It as a measure of revenge as Biddeford had beaten Skowhegan in the State Title game in 2016 12-7 has been in 5 of last 7 state title games, only title came in 2014



Class B - #2 Cape Elizabeth defeated. #8 Winslow 19-4 Cape Elizabeth had beaten Winslow in 2007 state title game 2-1.Winslow won the title in 2004 and 2005. Saturday's Cape win over Winslow was stopped after 5 innings because of the mercy rule. The game's start was delayed about a hour and half because of thunder and lightning

