Saturday’s UMaine Women’s Game with UMBC Postponed

Friday afternoon, January 21st, the America East Conference announced that the Maine women's basketball game at UMBC, originally scheduled for Saturday, January 22nd has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the UMBC program.

Per America East policy, every effort will be made to reschedule the postponed game. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

The game was scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. and was going to be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket.

The Maine-UMBC Men's game is STILL ON, and will take place at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame beginning at 11:30 and the tip-off at 12 Noon.

The Maine Women will be back in action on Wednesday, January 26th when they travel to New Hampshire to play UNH. Pregame begins at 3:30 with the tip-off at 4 p.m on 92.9 The Ticket.