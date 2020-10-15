Should The Red Sox Go Sign Trevor Bauer

Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports joined The Morning Line to talk about the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

We hit on the return of Cam Newton and what this means for the Pats, and how this may be the best case possibility of a result for New England in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

And then we touched on the fact Al has a piece on Couch Guy Sports advocating for the Red Sox signing Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer and how it would benefit the team and help the Red Sox and the fan base.

Getty Images