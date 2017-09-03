Smith Reaches 5,000 Yards, Eagles Win

The Husson Eagles had their hands full on opening day vs Union College (NY) but beat the Dutchmen 20-14 at Winkin Complex in Bangor.

Senior RB John Smith rushed for 142 yards on 30 carries and became the school's first 5,000 yard rusher. Smith now has 5,105 careers yards. He scored two touchdowns, giving up 52 career TDs.

The win was anything but easy.

Husson scored the first touchdown of the day late in the first quarter on a Corey Brandon to Kyree Calli 22-yard pas play.

The score stayed 7-0 until late in the third quarters when Union tied the game on a 13 yard pass play.

With eight minutes to play, the Eagles put together a 7-play, 54-yard drive and a Smith one yard TD run.

With 11-seconds left in the game, Smith scored again and the PAT was blocked.

Husson QB Cory Brandon was 15-for-24, 121 yards, a TD and an interception.

The Eagles play at Dean College in Massachusetts next Saturday.

Stats Courtesy Husson SID Department:

UNION (N.Y.) STATISTICS HUSSON
14 FIRST DOWNS 14
10
1
3		 Passing
Rushing
Penalty		 7
6
1
46% (6 of 13) THIRD DOWN EFFICIENCY 40% (6 of 15)
50% (1 of 2) FOURTH DOWN EFFICIENCY 50% (1 of 2)
315 TOTAL OFFENSE 257
59
5.3		 Total Offensive Plays
Average gain per play		 62
4.1
232 NET YARDS PASSING 121
16-26
8.9
2-5
2		 Completions-Attempts
Net yards per pass play
Sacked: Number-Yards
Had intercepted		 15-24
5.0
3-20
1
83 NET YARDS RUSHING 136
33
2.5		 Rushing Attempts
Average gain per rush		 38
3.6
3-137 PUNTS: Number-Yards 6-210
45.7 Average 35.0
70 TOTAL RETURN YARDS 52
0 0
4-62
1-8		 Punt Returns: Number-Yards
Kickoff Returns: Number-Yards
Interception Returns: Number-Yards		 0 0
2-43
2-9
9-75 PENALTIES: Number-Yards 8-84
2-2 FUMBLES: Number-Lost 0-0
3-20 SACKS: Number-Yards 2-7
1-8 INTERCEPTIONS: Number-Yards 2-9
28:33 TIME OF POSSESSION 31:27

 

