10 Gold balls were awarded on Saturday, November 7th as the Maine High School Soccer Champions were crowned in Classes, A, B, C, D and 8-Person!

Here are the results from Championship Saturday

Class A - Kennebunk High School.

Boys #2 Brunswick 2 #1 Thornton Academy 0

Girls #1 Camden Hills 1 #1 Scarborough 0

Class B - Cameron Stadium (Bangor)

Boys #1 Yarmouth 3 #1 John Bapst 0

Girls #1 Cape Elizabeth 2 #1 John Bapst 1

Class C - Lewiston High School

Boys #1 Hall-Dale 1 #3 Fort Kent 0

Girls #1 Maranacook 2 #2 Fort Kent 0

Class D - Messalonskee High School

Boys #1 Monmouth Academy 8 #1 Madawaska 0

Girls #1 Penobscot Valley 1 #1 Monmouth Academy 0

8-Player - Skyway Elementary Presque Isle

Boys #3 Telstar 4 #2 Wisdom 1

Girls #1 Wisdom 3 #2 Bangor Christian 1