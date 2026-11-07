10 Soccer Gold Balls Awarded on Championship Saturday
10 Gold balls were awarded on Saturday, November 7th as the Maine High School Soccer Champions were crowned in Classes, A, B, C, D and 8-Person!
Here are the results from Championship Saturday
Class A - Kennebunk High School.
- Boys #2 Brunswick 2 #1 Thornton Academy 0
- Girls #1 Camden Hills 1 #1 Scarborough 0
Class B - Cameron Stadium (Bangor)
- Boys #1 Yarmouth 3 #1 John Bapst 0
- Girls #1 Cape Elizabeth 2 #1 John Bapst 1
Class C - Lewiston High School
- Boys #1 Hall-Dale 1 #3 Fort Kent 0
- Girls #1 Maranacook 2 #2 Fort Kent 0
Class D - Messalonskee High School
- Boys #1 Monmouth Academy 8 #1 Madawaska 0
- Girls #1 Penobscot Valley 1 #1 Monmouth Academy 0
8-Player - Skyway Elementary Presque Isle
- Boys #3 Telstar 4 #2 Wisdom 1
- Girls #1 Wisdom 3 #2 Bangor Christian 1
2027 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Concert Lineup (So Far)
Each year, Waterfront Concerts delivers an amazing lineup for the summer concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater, drawing fans from all over to Bangor’s waterfront. Keep scrolling to see the full list of artists scheduled to perform in the Queen City of the East in 2027. We’ll keep this list up-to-date as more announcements roll in, so be sure to check back often!