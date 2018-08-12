Sox Complete Sweep Of O’s [VIDEO]

Chris Sale was brilliant in his first start coming off the disabled list. Five innings of one-hit, shutout ball with 12 strikeouts. The Red Sox beat the Orioles 4-1 and get a series sweep.

The victory gets the Sox to 85-35, 50 games over .500 for the first time since 1946.

All eyes were on Sale who breezed for five innings. He threw 68 pitches and the plan called for him to throw no more than 75. The bullpen, shaky at times, did the rest. Craig Kimbrel got his 35th save.

Sale is now 12-4 with a league-leading ERA of 1.97. In his last seven starts, Sale has a 0.20 ERA.

At the plate, Steve Pearce hit a solo home run, Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr had RBIs.

The Yankees also won so the Sox lead stays 9.5 in the AL East.

Monday is an off day before a two game series in Philly next.