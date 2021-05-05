Sports Done Right – Bucksport’s Rich Rotella
Too often we see people going on social media to complain about something. Tuesday night, it was completely different, as Katie Stevenson, a mom of a Orono JV softball player went on Facebook to praise the actions of at the time, an anonymous 3rd base coach of the Bucksport Golden Bucks JV softball team, who turned out to be Rich Rotella.
Remember JV Softball players typically are 13-16 year old girls. School can be tough. These young girls, just like other high school students have had to deal with hybrid education, and for many of them, they haven't played softball in over a year, because of the cancellation of last season.
All of that makes Rich's actions even more special. Here are Katie's words.
So Orono JV Softball played Bucksport tonight and I just have to say something about one of Bucksport’s coaches. I don’t...
Posted by Katie Stevenson on Monday, May 3, 2021
Fans of MDI and Ellsworth Basketball and Soccer Teams might not know Rich, but you'd recognize his voice, as he stepped up and provided commentary in the Fall and Winter for the Bucksport soccer and basketball games that were live-streamed from Bucksport High School.