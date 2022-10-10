Sumner Boys Soccer Falls to Bucksport 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day

The Bucksport Boys Soccer Team remained undefeated, beating Sumner Memorial High School 3-1 on Senior Recognition Day for the Tigers, on Monday, October 10th.

According to Sumner Coach Austin Mason

"On Senior Night, the Sumner Boys Varsity Soccer Team put in a performance to be proud of. Sumner faced off against a very strong and undefeated Bucksport Team, and stayed competitive throughout the entire game. Around the 30 minute mark in the 1st Hal, Bucksport opened the scoring on a low cross across the 6 yard line for a tap in goal. After this Sumner responded with a great goal by Billy Wray that bounced off the bottom of the crossbar and into the net behind Bucksport's goalie. From there it was back and forth until the whistle blew for halftime. Going into the 2nd Half, the game was tied at 1-1. The 2nd Half started very similar to how the 1st Half ended, with Sumner and Bucksport trading dangerous chances. Bucksport everntully found a way through on a a tough shot around the edge of the 18 yard line. From there Bucksport controlled the majority of the possession and found another goal in a chaotic moment inside the 18 yard line, where the ball just couldn't seem to be cleared. The final score ended up being 3-1, however Sumner played another one of their best games all season, even though it may not have felt like it in the end."

Bucksport goals were scored by Trent Goss, Evan Donnell and Bo Provencher.

Bucksport is now 11-0. They play at Mattanawcook Academy on Wednesday, October 12th at 4 p.m.

Sumner is now 6-5-1. They play at Woodland on Friday, October 14 at 3:30 p.m.

