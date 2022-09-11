Sumner Boys’ Soccer Tops Machias 1-0

The Sumner Memorial High School Boys' Soccer Team defeated the Machias Bulldogs 1-0, in a very physical game on Friday, September 9th.

The lone goal was scored by Ian Gatcomb in the 2nd Half.

In the 1st Half, Cole Ingalls cleared the ball off the goal line for the Tigers, after it had gotten past the Sumner keeper.

Connor Eastman came on in the game to replace Angel Valencia in goal for the Tigers, after he was injured in the 1st half. Eastman came up with some big saves to preserve the shutout.

Sumner is 2-0 and will play at Washington Academy on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

Machias is now 1-1 and plays at Jonesport-Beals on Monday, September 12th at 4 p.m.

