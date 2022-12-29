Sumner Girls Beat Jonesport-Beals 54-45 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls Basketball Team defeated Jonesport-Beals 54-45 on the road on Wednesday, December 28th.

Jonesport-Beals led 15-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 27-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Tigers outscored the Royals 14-8 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 38-35 lead.

Sumner was led by Clara Christianson with 20 points including 3 3-pointers. Brooklyn Newnham had 13 points with 3 3-pointers. Breanna Flaherty and Jenna Colby each sank a 3-pointer. The Tigers were 14-26 from the free throw line

Jonesport-Beals was led by Mary McDonald with 18 points and Mia Mills with 14 points. The Royals were 9-15 from the free throw line.

Sumner is now 1-3 while Jonesport-Beals is 0-6. The 2 teams will meet again on Friday, December 30th at 2:30 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Alley for the stats.

Linescore

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 13 11 14 16 54 Jonesport-Beals Girls 15 12 8 10 45

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 3 1 - 1 5 Breanna Flaherty 8 - 1 5 9 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 14 2 3 1 3 Clara Christianson 20 2 3 7 8 Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - - Alana Welch 6 3 - - 1 Jenna Colby 3 - 1 - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 54 8 8 14 26

Jonesport-Beals