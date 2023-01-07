Sumner Girls Fall to Central 71-29 [STATS]

The Sumner Girls fell to Central 71-29 in East Corinth on Friday, January 6th.

Central led 18-6 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 42-12 at the end of the 1st Half. The Red Devils led 62-23 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Central was led by Mary Allen who finished with a game-high 20 points. Izzy Allen had 19 points while Rylee Speed had 11 points and Alexis Whitty had 10 points. Rylee Speed had 2 3-pointers while Mary Allen and Izzy Allen each sank 1 3-pointer for Central. The Red Devils were 15-26 from the free throw line.

Sumner was led by Brooklyn Newenham who had 8 points and Breanna Flaherty who finished with 6 points. The Tigers were 1-5 from the free throw line.

Central is now 6-1 and will travel to Lincoln to play Mattanawcook Academy on Saturday, Janaury 7th at 2:30 p.m.

Sumner is 2-4. They travel to Eastport on Monday, January 9th to play Shead at 6:30 p.m.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 6 6 11 6 29 Central Girls 18 24 20 9 71

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 2 1 - - - Breanna Flaherty 6 3 - - - Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 8 4 - - 1 Clara Christianson 2 1 - - - Isabel Catheron 2 1 - - - Taylor Newenham 3 1 - 1 2 Alana Welch 4 2 - - - Jenna Colby 2 1 - - 2 TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 29 14 - 1 5

Central