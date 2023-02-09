Sumner Girls Score 22 in 4th Quarter to Stun Deer Isle-Stonington 35-34 [STATS]

Photo Jen Gardner

It's been a tough year for the Sumner Girls Basketball Team. They've had to play all 18 games on the road, with the issues in their gym. On Wednesday night, trailing the Deer Isle Stonington Mariners 28-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, the Tigers roared back outscoring the Mariners 22-6 for a 35-34 upset win.

Deer Isle-Stonington led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-5 at the end of the 1st Half.

Sumner was led by Callie Chase who had 16 points, including 4 3-pointers. She scored 11 points in the 4th Quarter. Alana Welch had 8 points. Clara Christiansen had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 2-2 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by Maya Brown with 8 points including a 3-pointer. Taytum Chase had 6 points. The Mariners were 11-21 from the free throw line.

Sumner concludes their regular season with a 8-10 record, and has qualified for a prelim game, and will likely finish 10th or 11th in the Class C North Heal Point Standings

Deer Isle-Stonington finishes their regulars season with a 13-5 record and will likely finish 4th in the Class C North Heal Point Standings.

Line Score

1234T
Sumner Girls3282235
Deer Isle Stonington Girls1369634

 

Box Score

Sumner

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Callie Chase1624--
Breanna Flaherty41-22
Kali McLean0----
Brooklyn Newenham21---
Clara Christiansen511--
Isabel Catheron0----
Taylor Newenham0----
Alana Welch84---
Jenna Colby0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS359522

Deer Isle-Stonington

NamePTS2PM3PMFTMFTA
Rylee Dorr1--12
Katie Gell21---
Taytum Chase62-24
Megan Wendell52-11
Macey Brown92-58
Rosalie Bayley0----
Courtney Hutchinson0----
Maya Brown82112
Kayliana Adams0----
Maddy Eaton31-14
Hannah Billings0----
TEAM0----
TOTALS341011121
Categories: Articles, Girls Basketball, High School Basketball, High School Sports
Comments
