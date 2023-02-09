Sumner Girls Score 22 in 4th Quarter to Stun Deer Isle-Stonington 35-34 [STATS]

It's been a tough year for the Sumner Girls Basketball Team. They've had to play all 18 games on the road, with the issues in their gym. On Wednesday night, trailing the Deer Isle Stonington Mariners 28-13 at the end of the 3rd Quarter, the Tigers roared back outscoring the Mariners 22-6 for a 35-34 upset win.

Deer Isle-Stonington led 13-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 19-5 at the end of the 1st Half.

Sumner was led by Callie Chase who had 16 points, including 4 3-pointers. She scored 11 points in the 4th Quarter. Alana Welch had 8 points. Clara Christiansen had a 3-pointer. Sumner was 2-2 from the free throw line.

Deer Isle-Stonington was led by Maya Brown with 8 points including a 3-pointer. Taytum Chase had 6 points. The Mariners were 11-21 from the free throw line.

Sumner concludes their regular season with a 8-10 record, and has qualified for a prelim game, and will likely finish 10th or 11th in the Class C North Heal Point Standings

Deer Isle-Stonington finishes their regulars season with a 13-5 record and will likely finish 4th in the Class C North Heal Point Standings.

Line Score

1 2 3 4 T Sumner Girls 3 2 8 22 35 Deer Isle Stonington Girls 13 6 9 6 34

Box Score

Sumner

Name PTS 2PM 3PM FTM FTA Callie Chase 16 2 4 - - Breanna Flaherty 4 1 - 2 2 Kali McLean 0 - - - - Brooklyn Newenham 2 1 - - - Clara Christiansen 5 1 1 - - Isabel Catheron 0 - - - - Taylor Newenham 0 - - - - Alana Welch 8 4 - - - Jenna Colby 0 - - - - TEAM 0 - - - - TOTALS 35 9 5 2 2

Deer Isle-Stonington