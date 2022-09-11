Sumner Volleyball Falls to North Yarmouth Academy in 4 Sets 3-1

The Sumner Tigers Volleyball Team traveled down to Yarmouth on Saturday to play North Yarmouth Academy, falling in 4 sets. The individual set scores were 22-25, 14-25, 25-22, 18-25.

Sumner Stat Highlights

Madison Rome went 8-13 serving,with 6aces

Brenda Vasquez went 10-14 serving, with 6 aces

Sumner is now 1-1 on the season. The Tigers travel to Calais on Wednesday, September 14th to play the Blue Devils at 5:30 p.m.

North Yarmouth Academy is now 1-2. They travel to Lewiston to play the Blue Devils on Wednesday, September 14th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Richie Grant for the information

