Sutton Scores 27, Bears Get #1 Seed [VIDEO]

The UMaine Black Bear women's basketball team will be the #1 seed for the upcoming America East Conference tournament thanks to a 16 point comeback and overtime win vs UAlbany 74-69 Sunday afternoon.

The Bears win the regular season title with a 13-3 record. The win was the 20th of the season (20-9).

The Great Danes finish regular season play at 12-4 and 23-6.

Sutton was 11-for-13 from the field as part of her career-high 27 point day. Blanca Millan added 11. Dor Saar had 11 points and a career-best nine assists.

Once Maine got down by 16 points late in the third quarter the Bears came back to outscore the Great Danes 31-15 for the rest of the day.

3.100 fans were at the Cross Center in Bangor to see the battle for the #1 seed.

The America East tournament begins in Portland at the Cross Insurance Arena later this week. The Black Bears will face the #8 seed (TBD) next Saturday at noon.

2018 America East Women’s Basketball Championship

First Round - Wednesday, Feb. 28, UMBC Event Center – Baltimore, Md.

Game 1: #8 UMBC vs. #9 UMass Lowell, 6 p.m. – ESPN3

Quarterfinals - Saturday, March 3, Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, Maine

Game 2: #1 Maine vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m. – ESPN3

Game 3: #4 Stony Brook vs. #5 New Hampshire, 2:15 p.m. – ESPN3

Game 4: #2 Albany vs. #7 Vermont, 6 p.m. – ESPN3

Game 5: #3 Binghamton vs. #6 Hartford, 8:15 p.m. – ESPN3

Semifinals - Sunday, March 4, Cross Insurance Arena – Portland, Maine

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 2 p.m. – ESPN3

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4:15 p.m. – ESPN3

Friday, March 9 – Highest Remaining Seed

Game 8 : Semifinal winners, 4 p.m. – ESPNU