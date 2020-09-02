Talking Celtics And High School Sports Returning To Play

Jim Fenton of the Brockton Enterprise covers the Celtics and he covers high school sports in Massachusetts and Mass is dealing with a lot of the same topics as Maine in their effort to return to sports. We talk about it all with him.

We find out what the Celtics are doing right, and how hot they've been since they restarted the season in Orlando.

We also talked with Jim about the plans in Massachusetts and what the reaction is there to the plans to restart high school sports and some of the changes being put in place.