Boston’s Tanner Jeannot and Winnipeg’s Tyrel Bauer squared off at center ice in the first period on Wednesday night and put on one of the longest fights seen in the NHL in a while.

The 6-foot-3 Bauer and the 6-2 Jeannot dropped the gloves near the center circle, then circled for about 20 seconds, looking for the right moment to make their move, before throwing more than 40 punches over nearly a minute in the Jets’ 4-2 victory over the Bruins.

Not every punch landed, but Bauer's helmet was knocked off, Jeannot got spun around, and when it was over and they were in the penalty box, both benches emptied, and the players went over to fist pound their respective teammates.

“One of the best fights I’ve seen,” said Bruins second-year coach Marco Sturm, who played in the NHL for 14 seasons.

“Jeano, holy moly,” Sturm said. “Unbelievable.”

Jeannot and Bauer were seen on the ice talking during warmups and, likely, planned to square off.

They earned the respect of their teammates by trying to boost the energy for their respective teams.

“That’s just two really tough customers,” said Jets center Morgan Barron, who scored a second-period go-ahead goal. “You see Tyrel in those fights, he stands in there as long as the other guy is willing to. I think it was just great, it got the guys some energy. That’s a really difficult job to do.”

The Bruins felt the same way.

“It’s unbelievable,’’ said Boston center Fraser Minten of Jeannot. “He’s like the nicest guy, an unbelievable teammate. Just an absolute warrior out there.”

Sturm has certainly seen his share of “tough guys” or what the league used to call “enforcers,” but he has great respect for what the two had to do.

“I came in as young kid in this league and all the fights were pretty much open and you just go,” he said. “There was no defense, no structure. You just: ‘Go, Go.’

“That was wild,” he said. “In today’s world, there’s a lot of technique. … In today’s game, I think Jeano is elite and he showed it today.”

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