The Celtics Are Back Home For The Next 4

Jeremy Stevens of Celtics Blog joined The Morning Line to break down the break down with the Celtics.

There are a lot of places where blame can go, but what does Jeremy think is the explanation for the 15-17 record and 3 game losing streak?

The Boston Celtics are 2 games under 500, and have 4 games remaining before the All-Star break, and all of those are at home. It starts tonight when Boston hosts the Indiana Pacers at the TD Garden.

Yesterday Danny Ainge answered questions about what is going on, he said all the players have bright futures and he believes in them, but he doesn’t have all the answers right now.

Said the team is “in a funk right now”

He mentioned Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum and said “They've been shielded before because they've had other really good players, veterans around them as they developed -- and went to three out of four Eastern Conference [finals] Now it's on them. Now they're the stars. And they've got the big contracts. And they got the All-Star nods. So the microscope is on them.”

"We're playing terribly," Ainge said. "We don't have a good enough team -- in my opinion." " I am looking to do something that will make a difference on our team."