The NHL Season Is Over, Let The Off Season Begin

Evan Marinofsky of CLNS Media and Bruins Beat Podcast joined The Morning Line to discuss what happens next for the Bruins with the season over.

The Boston Bruins reportedly made a contract offer to defenseman Torey Krug for 6 years with an expected value of 6 and a half million a year, for about a 40 million dollar total.

• The 29 year old Krug is making 5.25 million now

• Expected to make much more money on the open market

• Bruins can still trade his rights to another team

• NHL Free Agency signings can begin October 9th at Noon

• Salary cap remains at 81.5 million for next year

• Sporting News has Krug listed as the #3 free agent this offseason

o Taylor Hall #1 / Alex Pietrangelo #2

Bruins have other Free Agents this offseason to deal with both restricted and unrestricted

Getty Images

Restricted

Jake DeBrusk

Matt Grzelcyk (arbitration eligible)

Peter Cehlarik (arbitration eligible)

Brendan Gaunce (arbitration eligible)

Karson Kuhlman (arbitration eligible)

Brett Ritchie (arbitration eligible)

Zach Senyshyn

Jakub Zboril

Unrestricted

Torey Krug

Joakim Nordstrom

Zdeno Chara

Kevan Miller

Maxime Lagace