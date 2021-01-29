The Off Season Has Been Busy For The Sox, But Was It Good?

The new front office of the Red Sox has made a number of moves since the end of the 2020 season, but did those make Boston better? Al Nahigian says yes.

Sure there are some question marks, and maybe even some more moves looming before the season begins, but as of right now, Al thinks the equation of additions and subtractions totals up to a better Boston Red Sox.

But it might not be what fans are used to seeing in an offseason, and it might take a bit of a sharper focus to see the details.

Getty Images