The Ticket & Ticket TV’s All-Maine boys basketball team

By Ernie Clark,

First Team -

Jamier Rose; Sr. 5-10, G, Noble,

Rose averaged 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 5.1 steals per contest for 18-3 North Berwick-based Knights, who advanced to the Class A South title game. Maine’s 2025 Mr. Basketball honoree also swept the MaxPreps Player of the Year and Maine Gatorade Player of the Year awards and was named to the All-Western Maine Conference first team for third straight season. Rose becomes the first student-athlete in Maine high school history to be named Mr. Basketball as well as the recipient of the Fitzpatrick Trophy symbolic of the state’s top senior football player.

Wyatt Benoit: Sr. 6-0, G, Thornton Academy,

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association scoring leader at 25.1 points per game, Benoit also averaged 7.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per contest for the Saco-based Golden Trojans. The Mr. Basketball finalist and All-Class AA South first-team choice paced Thornton Academy to the No. 1 seed in Class AA South, a 17-3 final record and a berth in the regional championship game. Benoit plans to play at Wheaton College next year.

Davis Mann: Sr. 6-2, G, Falmouth,

Mann amassed 22.1 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while leading Falmouth to its first Class A state championship since 2016. A first-team SMAA Class A South all-star, Mann averaged 33 points per game in the Navigators’ final three tournament victories, including 39 points in the regional semifinals and 43 points in Falmouth’s come-from-behind 70-60 overtime victory over Messalonskee in the state final.

Gabe Lash: Sr. 6-6, G/F, Medomak Valley,

Lash averaged 14.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest and also stood out defensively in leading the Panthers to an undefeated regular season, a 20-1 overall record and a trip to the Class B South championship game. A Mr. Basketball finalist and the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B player of the year, Lash plans to continue his playing career at the University of Southern Maine.

Leo McNabb: Sr. 6-0, G, Cheverus,

McNabb was named the SMAA Class AA North Player of the Year for the second straight season averaging 19.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game to lead the Stags to a 15-4 record, the No. 1 seed in Class AA North and a trip to the regional semifinals. McNabb plans to continue playing basketball at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.

Second Team -

Nolan Ames: Jr. 6-0, G, Camden Hills,

Led the KVAC Class A ranks in scoring (22.4 ppg) and also averaged 9.8 rebounds, 4-4 assists and 3.3 steals per contest as the Windjammers rose from the No. 5 seed to reach the Class A North championship game. Ames, Who averaged 28.0 points in two tournament games, was named the KVAC Class A Player of the Year.

Diing Maiwen: Sr. 6-6, F, Edward Little,

The high-flying Maiwen averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 block per game for the Red Eddies, who advanced to the Class AA North championship game. Maiwen was honored as a Class AA North first-team all-star as well as a finalist for the state’s Mr. Basketball award.

Emmitt Byther; Sr. 6-6, C/F, Old Town,

The Old Town big man and 1,000-point career scorer averaged 21.1 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest while leading the Coyotes to a Class B North quarterfinal upset victory over No. 2 Ellsworth and a berth in the regional semifinals. The Big East Conference Player of the Year went on to be selected a Mr. Basketball semifinalist.

Theo Pow: Sr. 6-3, F, Kennebunk,

Pow averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and two assists per game while leading the Rams to the Class A South semifinals. Pow, who earned All-Class A South first-team honors for the third straight year and was named a Mr Basketball semifinalist, plans to continue his basketball career at Colby College.

Creighty Dickson: Sr. 6-2, G/F, Windham,

Dickson’s inside-outside play produced 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest as Windham claimed its second straight Class AA state championship — the first two state titles in program history. A Class AA North first-team all-star and Mr. Basketball semifinalist who amassed more than 500 career rebounds for the Eagles, Dickson plans to play next season at Central Maine Community College In Auburn.

Third Team -

Tristan Robbins: Sr. 6-5, F, Caribou,

There versatile Robbins averaged 17.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per outing as Caribou earned the No. 1 seed in Class B North and went on to capture its first state title since the Vikings ended a 50-year drought with back-to-back gold balls in 2019 and 2020. The Big East Conference first-team all-star and most valuable player of the Class B North tournament will continue his basketball career at the University of Maine at Farmington.

Manny Hidalgo: Sr. 5-8, G, South Portland,

The dynamic point guard led the Red Riots to the Class AA South championship, averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game while also shooting 94 percent from the free-throw line. A Mr. Basketball semifinalist and first-team All-Class A South choice, Hidalgo will play basketball at Curry College next season.

Ty Bernier: Sr. 6-1, G, Messalonskee,

The first-team All-KVAC Class A honoree generated 19.8 points and 3.4 assists per game for the Eagles, who finished atop the final Class A North Heal point ratings and went on to win their first regional championship since 2017. Bernier’s offensive game also included making 51 3-pointers while shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc for Messalonskee, which finished the winter with a 19-3 record.

Zeb Foster: Sr. 5-10, G, Oceanside,

Foster averaged a KVAC Class B-leading 20.4 points per game after stepping up into a lead role this winter for the Mariners, who advanced to the Class B South quarterfinals in 2025 after winning back-to-back regional crowns in 2023 and 2024. Foster earned all-conference honors for the third straight year, this time as a first-team All-KVAC Class B selection.

Jace Bessey: Sr. 6-0, G, Spruce Mountain,

Bessey averaged 22.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while leading the Phoenix to their first trip to the Class B South semifinals since 2017. His school’s all-time career scoring leader, Bessey was named Mountain Valley Conference Player of the Year and a Mr. Basketball semifinalist. He plans to continue playing basketball at Southern Maine Community College.

Honorable Mention -

Lukas Bouchard (York), Isaiah Ervin (Houlton), Adam Fitzgerald (Scarborough), Will Francis (Orono), Owen Fullerton (Brewer), Bryce Guitard (Noble), Tyrie James (Windham), Aiden Kochendoerfer (Hampden Academy), Kooper McCarthy (Mattanawcook Academy), Reece McDonald (York), Johnny Patenaude (Gray-New Gloucester), Quinn Pelletier (Madawaska).

Coach of the Year -

Kyle Corrigan, Caribou,

Corrigan guided his alma mater to its third Class B state championship in seven years as the Vikings head coach. The former Caribou guard, who already has eclipsed 100 coaching victories, was named Big East Conference and Maine Association of Basketball Coaches Class B North coach of the year after Caribou completed this past winter with a 21-1 record by defeating previously unbeaten York in the state final.