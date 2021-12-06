The Ticket’s ‘Best Home Court In The North’ Tournament – Rd. of 32
Whether you can believe it or not, high school basketball tips off around the state this Friday night. So, beginning today, The Ticket is tipping off a two-week tournament to decide the "Best Home Court In The North," and your votes will crown the champion.
It's a field of 32 schools, factoring in our listening range as well as program prestige, to begin the festivities this week.
The class breakdowns of the 32 teams include two AA schools, three A schools, 12 B schools, 11 C schools, and four D schools.
The first-round matchups were decided at random, with each of the 32 schools assigned a number, then the schools were drawn and paired off.
Here's the tournament's schedule over the next two weeks:
Week 1 (MON Dec. 6 to THU Dec. 9):
MON - Round of 32 (4 random matchups per day)
TUE - Round of 32 (4 random matchups per day)
WED - Round of 32 (4 random matchups per day)
THU - Round of 32 (4 random matchups per day)
Week 2 (MON Dec. 13 to THU Dec. 16):
MON - Round of 16
TUE - Quarterfinals
WED - Semifinals
THU - Final
And here are the remainder of this week's matchups -
TUE: Ellsworth vs. Presque Isle; Dexter vs. Hermon; Central Aroostook vs. Schenck; Mattanawcook Academy vs. Lee Academy
WED: Southern Aroostook vs. Belfast; Hampden Academy vs. Foxcroft Academy; Houlton vs. Calais; Stearns vs. MDI
THU: Bucksport vs. Machias; Old Town vs. Orono; Caribou vs. Lawrence; Jonesport-Beals vs. Nokomis
Now, it's time to show your school spirit and get the competition underway. Vote in today's first four matchups in the Round of 32 -