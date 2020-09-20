The Top Twenty Five NCAA AP College Football Poll

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through September 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Clemson (59)2-015231
2. Alabama (1)0-014582
3. Oklahoma1-013683
4. Georgia0-013204
5. Florida0-012395
6. LSU (1)0-012216
7. Notre Dame2-012007
8. Texas1-010379
8. Auburn0-010378
10. Texas A&M0-097210
11. North Carolina1-088312
12. Miami2-081617
13. UCF1-077114
14. Cincinnati1-072013
15. Oklahoma St.1-069311
16. Tennessee0-052915
17. Memphis1-051016
18. BYU1-040521
19. Louisiana-Lafayette2-037419
20. Virginia Tech0-035020
21. Pittsburgh2-031525
22. Army2-029622
23. Kentucky0-023023
24. Louisville1-111518
25. Marshall2-0108-

Others receiving votes: Baylor 89, West Virginia 59, SMU 57, TCU 30, Virginia 30, Boston College 23, Arkansas St. 20, Mississippi St. 6, UAB 5, Texas Tech 5, Mississippi 4, Appalachian St. 3, UTSA 2, Troy 1, Coastal Carolina 1.

