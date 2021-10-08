This Past Week On The Morning Line

During the first full week of October it was another wide ranging guest list on The Morning Line where we covered all the sports and topics to help you get your day started the right way.

Monday all eyes were looking back at Gillette Stadium and the Sunday Night NFL game between the Patriots and The Bucs, we talked about it with Ryan Spagnoli who was there for the game.

Tuesday was our regular Fantasy Football segment with Kevin Payne of Rotowire as we found out who should have been your top waiver wire priority

Leading in to the AL Wild Card Game between the Red Sox and Yankees we had a Tuesday preview of the game from Matt Collins of Over The Monster

Wednesday we had a recap of the Red Sox win and their next stop in the ALDS at Tampa Bay with Keaton DeRocher of Over The Monster

Wednesday it was our weekly visit with Tim Throckmorton to find out some stories about former Patriots quarterbacks and their new positions, did you get it right?

The Boston Bruins preseason wrapped up this past week, so we went through the results and found out what it might mean for the regular season with Adam Denhard of Stanley Cup of Chowdah.

Every Thursday we check in for our Cinema Savvy with Brandon Doyen, and this week he reviewed Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage

And we wrapped up the week Friday with more Sox talk as Boston dropped the opener of the ALDS to Tampa Bay, a disgruntled Al Nahigian of Couch Guy Sports joined us to talk about the game 1 loss to the Rays.

