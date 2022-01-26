This Week in The Big East – Week 6

Girls Player of the Week

Maddie Lebel - Hermon

1 game, 21 points, 10 rebounds, 6 Blocks, 2 assists, 2 steals

Boys Player of the Week

Hunter Curtis, Ellsworth

3 games, 59 points, 33 rebounds, 18 assists

Jaykob Dow, Hermon

3 games, 63 points, 27 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals

Girls Players of the Week

1. Saige Evans - Old Town

2. Jetta Shook - Bucksport

3. Saige Evans - Old Town

4. Grace Jaffray - Ellsworth

5. Abby Leahy - Caribou

Boys Player of the Week

1. Hunter Curtis - Ellsworth

2. Filip Brkic - Foxcroft

3. Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

4. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

5. Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Girls highlights this week

The Old Town girls picked up a nice win over MDI on Tuesday. The Coyotes were led by Saige Evans, Lexi Thibodeau, and Madelynn who combined for 54 points, 24 rebounds, 6 assists and a steal.

The Presque Isle girls and Houlton girls had the game of the week in the conference. Faith Sjoberg hit a 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime and then hit the game winner at the end of overtime for the Wildcats who earned a 1 point win.

The Hermon Hawks extended their win streak to 7 games with a road win at Washington Academy on Wednesday night. Maddie Lebel and Meg Tracy combined for 33 points in the Hawks 60-30 win.

The MDI Girls bounced back from their Old Town defeat to knock off Houlton by 1 point on Thursday. This was a close game from start to finish. For Houlton that made back to back 1-point losses on consecutive nights.

Boys highlights this week

The Ellsworth Boys continue to roll through the Big East regular season. Ellsworth had wins over Foxcroft, John Bapst and Hermon to improve to 12-0 on the year. Hunter Curtis was dominant with week totals of 59 points, 33 rebounds, and 18 assists.

The Orono boys continue to impress as well. In their only game of the week they beat Presque Isle 74-46. The Red Riots are now 10-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference. Ben Francis and Pierce Walston led the Riots combining for 43 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists.

The Hermon Hawks had a nice week going 2-1 in conference. The Hawks had wins over Presque Isle and Washington Academy with their only loss coming to Ellsworth. Jaykob Dow has been playing his best basketball of the year. He had 63 points, 27 rebounds, 2 steals and 4 assists on the week.

Girls Games this week

The Hermon girls beat a good Presque Isle team at home on Monday and will travel to MDI on Tuesday night looking to win number 9 in a row.

The Ellsworth girls have a tough test this week. The Eagles who have been playing really well have four games on the schedule. at Foxcroft, Hermon, Presque Isle, and at Caribou. Lots of Heal Points on the table for the Eagles this week.

The Old Town girls started the week off with a win at MDI and on Friday night they will take on Foxcroft Academy, who knocked off Ellsworth on Monday night at home.

Boys Games this week

The Foxcroft Boys look to have the toughest road ahead of them this week. The Ponies , who currently sit in third place in the conference, will host Bucksport, travel to Orono and travel to Old Town this week. Lots of points on the line but all should be good games.

The Old Town boys have a big week also. They will take on Houlton, who they beat by two at Houlton, they will host John Bapst and host Foxcroft all this week. Should be exciting games and good test for all teams involved

This weekend is scheduled to be the Ellsworth, MDI , Caribou and Presque Isle weekend. The Eagles will host Presque Isle on Friday and travel to Caribou on Saturday. MDI will host Caribou and travel to Presque Isle on Saturday.

LEAGUE STANDINGS as of 1/24/22

Girls (conference record)

1. Old Town 9-1

2. Hermon 9-1

3. Presque Isle 7-4

4. MDI 6-4

5. Ellsworth 6-4

6. Foxcroft 3-3

7. Caribou 4-5

8. Houlton 2-3

9. Washington Academy 3-5

10. Orono 2-7

11. John Bapst 1-8

12. Bucksport 0-7

Boys (conference record)

1. Ellsworth 10-0

2. Orono 8-2

3. Foxcroft 5-2

4. Old Town 7-3

5. Presque Isle 7-4

6. John Bapst 4-4

7. Hermon 5-6

8. Houlton 2-5

9. Caribou 2-6

10. MDI 1-8

11. Bucksport 0-5

12. Washington Academy 0-6

*Information provided by Hermon Hawks AD Rick Sinclair*

Tuesday on The Drive, Presque Isle boys HC Terry Cummings joined the show to talk about his team and basketball in The County. You can listen to the segment, below -