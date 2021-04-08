This Weeks Top Movie Is A Battle On Cinema Savvy

A fight between monsters drew big box office numbers and Brandon Doyen breaks down Godzilla vs Kong in our Cinema Savvy.

We find out if this is something you should check out either at home or in the theater.

And wait a minute, how is King Kong who once climbed the Empire State Building big enough to fight Godzilla who stomped on cities in prior movies? Brandon answers that one for us and gives us the basic plot of the movie without giving it all away.