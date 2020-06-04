Thursday June 4th Headlines & Highlights

The Morning Line gets your day started the right way with all of the sports information from around the world you need to know.

Major League Baseball's reply to the player's restart proposal was not shocking, but one part of it was a little surprising, we talk about that and the NBA's plan to bring back the game in Orlando.

Major League Soccer may be closer to getting their season back underway, we talk about that, but we also found out about a positive COVID-19 test for an MLS player and what that means for his club. One club in Ukraine has multiple positive COVID-19 tests and that is changing the entire league they play in, we have those details too.

A three year old video ended up getting a player dismissed from his college football team, we let you know what it was about and his apology, and a court case involving former Major League Baseball teammates was thrown out we explain why.

