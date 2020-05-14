Thursday May 14th, 2020 Headlines & Highlights

Peter Buehner

The Morning Line recaps what stories you will be talking about during your day Thursday, we covered everything from the MPA adding "E-Sports" for the next school year and let you know how it could work moving forward, to a former UMaine Basketball player with a new home for the coming season in the pro ranks.

We also had notes from the AHL, UFC, NCAA and NBA, and as always we updated the Korean Baseball Organization and the Chinese Professional Baseball League scores from the games going on in Asia during the show.

