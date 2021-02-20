The John Bapst Crusaders visit the MCI Huskies in girls' and boys' varsity basketball on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.

You may watch the live stream of the double-header below starting with the girls' game at noon. The boys game will begin below at 2 p.m.

Thank you for watching. A recap of the games will be posted after editing.



If you experience an issue during playback, please refresh your browser.

Here's the reaming winter broadcast schedule:

20-Feb 12 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

20-Feb 2 p.m. John Bapst @ MCI 📺

23-Feb 7 p.m. Bangor @ Old Town (Girls)

23-Feb 6:15 p.m. Orono @ Foxcroft (Boys) 📺

26-Feb 7 p.m. Foxcroft @ Hermon (Boys)

📺 Streams live on Ticket TV

