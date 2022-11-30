Ticket TV’s top 10 H.S. Girls Soccer plays from the fall [Video]

After a great fall sports season, Ticket TV is gearing up to bring you 60 regular season high school basketball games beginning next Friday, December 9.

But before we get too far ahead of ourselves, it's time to take a look back at some of the highlight reel plays from the fall season.

We'll unveil a top-10 plays video for girls soccer, boys soccer and football, and you can vote for your favorite play! Choose up to three plays to vote for in the poll which can be found by scrolling past the video below.

