Touch ‘Em All or Get Called Out [VIDEO]

Here's one of the strangest plays you'll ever see! The Pittsburgh Pirates were hosting the Los Angles Dodgers on Tuesday, June 8th when Ke'Bryan Hayes hit what looked like a home run to right field, tucking in between the foul poll in fair territory.

The problem was that the Dodgers appealed that in his home run trot, he missed first base! The home run was overturned and Hayes was ruled out, as the Dodgers through the ball over to first base!

Making matters worse, the Pirates lost to the Dodgers 5-3