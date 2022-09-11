Tough Trip to County for the Trojan Soccer Teams

Saturday September 10th proved to be a tough day for both the MDI Trojans Girls' and Boys' Soccer Teams as they both lost to Presque Isle up in Aroostook County.

The Girls' Team lost to the Wildcats 9-0 while the Boys' Team fell to Presque Isle 4-0

The MDI Girls' Soccer Team is now 0-2. They will play host to GSA on Tuesday September 13th at 6 p.m. on Alumni Field.

The MDI Boys' Soccer Team is now 1-1. They too will play host to GSA next, with their match scheduled or Wednesday, September 14th at 6 p.m. on Alumni Field.

The Presque Isle Girls' Team improves to 2-1 and will play at Caribou on Tuesday, September 13th at 7 p.m.

The Presque Isle Boys' Team is 1-2 and will play at Caribou on Wednesday, September 14th at 7 p.m.

