Trenton Acadians Fall to Franklin County Flyers 10-4 in State Senior League Tournament

The Trenton Acadians fell to the Franklin County 10-4 on Sunday, July 28th in the State Senior Legion Tournament at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor. The Acadians are now 1-1 and Franklin County 2-0 in the double-elimination tournament.

Trenton scored twice in the bottom of the 1st inning and led 2-0 through the 4rd inning when Franklin County scored 4 runs in the top of the 4th inning and then added 2 more runs in top of the 5th, 6th, and 7th innings.

Dawson Curtis started for the Acadians and went 4.0 innings allowing 5 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 4. Haven Smith pitched 1 inning allowing 4 runs and 1 hit, walking 2. Peter Keblinsky pitched 1.1 innings allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking and striking out 2. Brady Pert recorded the final 2 outs, allowing 1 hit.

Trenton had 6 hits in the game. Trent Goss had a pair of singles. Dawson Curtis, Jackson Barry, Wyatt Bragdon and Ayden McGuire each singled. McGuire and Curtis each had a stolen base.

Nolan Leso started on the mound for Franklin County. He went 4.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 3. Killian Pillsbury pitched 1.2 innings, striking out 2 and walking 1. Aiden Wilkins pitched 2/3 of an inning allowing 1 hit and 2 runs, walking and striking out 1. Bryce Wilcox retired the final batter after allowing a hit.

Franklin County had 8 hits in the game. Pillsbury was 3-4, driving in 2 runs. Brody Walsh had a triple, driving in a run. Leso helped himself at the plate with a single, driving in 2 runs. Jayden Meader had a single. Wilcox had a single. Gage Decarolis had a single and drove in 2 runs.

Trenton will now play the 36ers on Monday, July 29th at 1 p.m. with the loser being eliminated. Franklin County will play Quirk Motor City on Monday, July 29th at 7:30 p.m.