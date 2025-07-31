The Trenton Acadians fell to the Roderick-Crosby Post 28 Flyers 7-6 in 8 innings on Wednesday, July 30th in the Maine State Senior Legion Championship game, at Mansfield Stadium in Bangor.

Parker Smith drove in the walk-off winning run in the bottom of the 8th inning.

The Acadians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, sending 9 batters to the plate.

The Flyers scored 2 runs in the 2nd inning and 3 runs in the 3rd inning, to tie the game at 5-5. The Flyers then took a 6-5 lead after scoring 1 run in the bottom of the 4th inning.

Trenton tied the game at 6-6 in the top of the 6th inning.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th inning and 1 out Trenton escaped, Jackson Barry, pitching, fielded a grounder and threw the lead runner out at the plate for the 2nd out. Barry then struck out the final batter to force extra innings.

Trent Gross started on the mound for the Acadians, and went 2.1 innings, allowing 3 hits and 5 runs, 2 of which were earned. He struck out 1 and walked 2. Logan Crowley came on in relief and went 1.1 innings allowing 1 run on 3 hits. He walked 1 and struck out 2. Jackson Barry pitched the final 3.2 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 unearned run, striking 4 and walking 2.

Dawson Cutis was 2-5 with a double and run batted in. Ayden Maguire was 2-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in. Brayden King was 2-3. Colin Sullivan had a single.

The Acadians stole 5 bases in the game. Brady Pert had 2 stolen bases and King, Curtis, Evan Haskell and Miles Palmer each had 1 stolen base.

Logan Dube started on the mound for the Flyers. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 7 hits and 6 runs. He struck out 1 and walked 3. Aiden Wilkins, picked up the win, pitching the final 2.0 innings. He struck out 3 and walked 1.

Dube helped himself at the plate, going 3-3 with a run batted in. Kaiden Longley was 2-3 with a run batted in. Nolan Leso, Killian Pillsbury, Gage Decarolis, Parker Smith, and Cam Norton each had a single..

The Trenton Acadians finished the season with a 12-5 record. The Flyers finish the season with a 16-1 record. The Flyers will head on to the New Englad State Championships

